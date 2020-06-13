235 Apartments for rent in Raytown, MO with balcony
Located in Jackson County, Missouri, Raytown is an enchanting city. The city is home to about 29,000 residents and was added to the State of Missouri at a cost $800 through a treaty signed in 1886. The larger Jackson County, under which it falls, was named after President Andrew Jackson.
Home will be everything you ever wished when you discover the Raytown neighborhood. Here at Raytown you will get to enjoy any kind of lifestyle, ranging from luxurious living in the spacious rental apartments in 1 or 2 bedroom styles to singular living experience in the studio apartments. In terms of convenience, shopping, recreation and dining are always at your reach with almost extinct traffic jams. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Raytown renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.