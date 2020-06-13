Apartment List
MO
/
raytown
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:17 AM

235 Apartments for rent in Raytown, MO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri...
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr, Raytown, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$732
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to comfort, convenience and value - all right here at Brittany Place in Raytown, MO. Our quaint community is the retreat you've been searching for, tucked away in the heart of Raytown.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
8801 East 73rd Street
8801 East 73rd Street, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1200 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home is located on a corner lot, at E 73rd St & Blue Ridge Blvd. It offers 2 decent sized bedrooms and another bedroom that is on the smaller side, but would be perfect for a home office.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
11304 E 55th Terrace
11304 East 55th Terrace, Raytown, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1808 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Raytown MO Owner financing NO BANK REQUIREMENT - Property Id: 298848 Owner Financing or Lease Purchase Available Down payment and monthly payment required Priced at $149,900.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
9408 E 68th St
9408 East 68th Street, Raytown, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1112 sqft
9408 E 68th St Available 07/15/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom Home in Raytown-Available Mid-JULY - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1786485?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
9712 Brooklane St
9712 Brook Lane, Raytown, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1002 sqft
Beautiful Raytown Home-Available for showings NOW!!! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1567496?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
8216 Harvard Ave
8216 Harvard Avenue, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
864 sqft
Newly Remodeled Raytown Home-Get on the wating list to be contacted for a private showing!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! Register here to be contacted for a private showing: https://homes.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
8806 E. 59th Terrace
8806 East 59th Terrace, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
864 sqft
AVAILABLE - 3 bed 1 bath in Raytown - Beautiful updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Raytown. Features updated kitchen, flooring including carpet, appliances and spacious room sizes.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
9208 East 54th Street
9208 East 54th Street, Raytown, MO
2 Bedrooms
$695
800 sqft
Check out this unit in Raytown, MO.

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
8484 Lane Drive - 1
8484 Lane Drive, Raytown, MO
2 Bedrooms
$900
1850 sqft
Enjoy 4 levels of living with 2 walk-outs from kitchen and lower level. Finished basement for entertaining. HALF OFF ONE MONTH IF YOU MOVE IN BY MARCH 1ST 2020!!! Enjoy 4 levels of living with 2 walk-outs from kitchen and lower level.
Results within 1 mile of Raytown
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Riss Lake
11 Units Available
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$683
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$738
883 sqft
A comfortable retreat, these pet-friendly apartments are centrally-located and come in one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities include walk-in closets, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and microwaves in most units.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Loma Vista
15 Units Available
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$759
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, off Highway 435 and 87th Street, close to historic Plaza and Crown Center Area. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes Google fiber, parking, pool and tennis.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated December 26 at 08:14pm
Loma Vista
47 Units Available
Reserve at South Pointe
8900 Old Santa Fe Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$680
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
801 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1248 sqft
The Reserve at South Pointe has just finished a complete interior and exterior renovation.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
Loma Vista
11 Units Available
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$645
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
880 sqft
Hilltop Village offers one and two bedroom apartment homes with washer and dryer, fireplace in select homes and a relaxing swimming pool for you to unwind. Stop by today and reserve your new home. Google Fiber is here! (RLNE65617)

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
White Oak
1 Unit Available
9101 E 89th Ter
9101 East 89th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1354 sqft
A must see rental from American Real PM! Please call our Leasing Line at 816-336-9995 to schedule a self-guided tour. This split level home is located in a prime location on a large corner lot and boasts many coveted amenities.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eastwood Hill East
1 Unit Available
7621 Sni A Bar Rd
7621 Sni a Bar Road, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
988 sqft
A must see rental from American Real PM! Please call our Leasing Line at 816-336-9995 to schedule a self-guided tour.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Riss Lake
1 Unit Available
10500 East 45th Terrace
10500 East 45th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1774 sqft
To schedule a showing of this property call (816) 323-0399. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment with a leasing agent. Contact for details. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Eastwood Hill East
1 Unit Available
7616 East 51 Terrace
7616 East 51st Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$965
880 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
White Oak
1 Unit Available
8921 E 89th Street
8921 East 89th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1800 sqft
8921 E 89th St - 8921 E 89th St is a 3 bed 2.5 bath home that has easy access to many highways! -3 bed -2.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Fairwood and Robandee
1 Unit Available
8706 E 91st St
8706 East 91st Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
3 bd 1.5 baths. Large kitchen . Finished basement area. Large yard with a large deck in a great neighborhood! Just finished total rehab!

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Fairwood and Robandee
1 Unit Available
8603 E 92nd Terr
8603 East 92nd Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
Large 3 bd 1.5 bath, in a great neighborhood Large yard with a covered patio, and 1 car garage close by highways and shopping. Just finished rehab! All new inside! Large 3 bd 1.

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Woodson Estates
1 Unit Available
11811 East 60th Terrace
11811 East 60th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
2513 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! Well kept true ranch home with circle drive, 2 car garage, spacious rooms, 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths, vaulted ceilings in the living room.

1 of 13

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Robandee South
1 Unit Available
8740 Bannister Terrace
8740 Bannister Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
This home is wonderful. Enjoy this split entry home featuring an open and airy floor plan with lots of natural light. The main level is carpeted with neutral colors.

1 of 8

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
White Oak
1 Unit Available
8711 Glenwood Avenue
8711 Glenwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1347 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! Enjoy this fantastic 3 bdrm, 1.

1 of 8

Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
Woodson Estates
1 Unit Available
11812 East 61st Terrace
11812 East 61st Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1398 sqft
Enjoy the layout in this 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath in a great location! You'll appreciate all this home has to offer including your open concept kitchen that includes appliances.
City Guide for Raytown, MO

Located in Jackson County, Missouri, Raytown is an enchanting city. The city is home to about 29,000 residents and was added to the State of Missouri at a cost $800 through a treaty signed in 1886. The larger Jackson County, under which it falls, was named after President Andrew Jackson.

Home will be everything you ever wished when you discover the Raytown neighborhood. Here at Raytown you will get to enjoy any kind of lifestyle, ranging from luxurious living in the spacious rental apartments in 1 or 2 bedroom styles to singular living experience in the studio apartments. In terms of convenience, shopping, recreation and dining are always at your reach with almost extinct traffic jams. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Raytown, MO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Raytown renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

