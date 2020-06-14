Apartment List
/
MO
/
raytown
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 11:02 AM

117 Apartments for rent in Raytown, MO with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Raytown renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr, Raytown, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$705
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to comfort, convenience and value - all right here at Brittany Place in Raytown, MO. Our quaint community is the retreat you've been searching for, tucked away in the heart of Raytown.
Results within 1 mile of Raytown
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Riss Lake
11 Units Available
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$691
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$738
883 sqft
A comfortable retreat, these pet-friendly apartments are centrally-located and come in one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities include walk-in closets, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and microwaves in most units.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Loma Vista
15 Units Available
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$759
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, off Highway 435 and 87th Street, close to historic Plaza and Crown Center Area. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes Google fiber, parking, pool and tennis.
Results within 5 miles of Raytown
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:55am
Unity Ridge
10 Units Available
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,108
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,758
1475 sqft
Close to I-470, with easy access to Fleming Park and the Kansas City Zoo. Community amenities include a pool, splash pad, fitness center and pet spa.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Longview
30 Units Available
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,002
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1264 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Fred Arbanas Golf Course and Metropolitan Community College - Longview. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Minutes from I-470, I-49 and Summit Fair shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
Donwtown Lee's Summit
5 Units Available
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1314 sqft
Only moments from the shopping, dining and entertainment along Northwest Blue Parkway, this property offers residents carport parking, an outdoor entertainment area and massage therapy. Residents also have in-unit laundry, balconies and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Eastwood Hills West
9 Units Available
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$683
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$714
966 sqft
Beautiful landscaping in a wooded setting on 44 acres with attractive amenities and spacious apartment homes blend together to create the ideal living environment.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Glendale
4 Units Available
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
876 sqft
Stone Oak Apartments, a quiet retreat nestled in Independence, Missouri. You will love Stone Oak's park-like setting while still being conveniently close to major highways.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Southern
5 Units Available
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Cedar Ridge, an apartment community nestled in the heart of Independence, Missouri. Perfectly located for shopping, dining and entertainment, we have so much to offer.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
Fairlane
40 Units Available
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1026 sqft
Freshly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, wood flooring, washer-dryer hookups, balcony with storage. Gated, pet-friendly community with pool, hot tub, fitness center, tennis court, clubhouse. Public transit available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
Longview
32 Units Available
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,342
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1228 sqft
Stunning apartments near Longview Lake and I-470. Units feature sprawling kitchens with granite counters and 10-foot ceilings. Tenants enjoy a community sundeck, saltwater pool and media room with theater seating.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Hickman Mills
22 Units Available
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$740
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
861 sqft
Located just west of I-49, with easy access to all parts of Kansas City. Renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
St. Catherine's Gardens
3 Units Available
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$710
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
875 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes in Red Bridge neighborhood. Modern kitchens, hardwoods, W/D hookups, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, basketball court, playground. Near shopping, dining, entertainment, Hwy. 71 and I-435.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
258 Units Available
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,089
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,022
1317 sqft
Lee's Summit, MO, is a beautiful place, and Meridian wants to to help you see it for yourself.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Fairlane
1 Unit Available
10500 Hillcrest Rd
10500 Hillcrest Road, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$735
696 sqft
Welcome Home to Haven Kansas City!!!!!!! Spring Maple- $575-725 1 bedroom 1 bath 696 sq feet Summer Aspen- $625-775 1 bedroom 1 bath 775 sq feet Autumn Oak- $675-825 2 bedroom 2 bath 996 sq feet Winter Willow- $725-875 2 bedroom 2 bath 1,055 sq

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southern
1 Unit Available
15101 E 44th St S
15101 East 44th Street South, Independence, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
4500 sqft
This house is under construction. The house will be available in June 2020. This house is a ranch style home with the garage entry being at the same level as the rest of the house. This house has 4+ bedrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Linden Hills and Indian Heights
1 Unit Available
1924 E 97th St
1924 East 97th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled South KCMO Townhome-Showing SOON!! - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1785988?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Hill Park
1 Unit Available
1915 S Overton Avenue
1915 South Overton Avenue, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1131 sqft
Another great listing by Torrine and Renters Warehouse. This charming two bedroom 1 bathroom includes bonus office/3rd bedroom. located in historic Independence.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Eastwood Hill East
1 Unit Available
7401 E 49th St
7401 East 49th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$925
864 sqft
Another great listing from Trevor from Renter Warehouse! Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Kansas City, MO. Check out a video of the place from 6/6/20 here: https://youtu.be/VnySlDSLmmQ NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE.
Results within 10 miles of Raytown
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
$
Country Club Plaza
14 Units Available
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$940
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
790 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1206 sqft
Stone's throw from Country Club Plaza and its numerous shopping options, these homes feature large soaking tubs in bathrooms, spacious closets, and wood flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a movie theater.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
$
Crown Center
36 Units Available
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,245
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1017 sqft
Live a life of style and sophistication at Kansas City Crossroads. City Club Apartments brings a brand-new community to Downtown Kansas City, MO for an unbeatable location.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Legacy East
68 Units Available
Coach House
655 E Minor Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1742 sqft
Recently renovated community near Holmes Road and 119th Street. Direct access to downtown. On-site pool, pool table, gym and coffee bar. Apartments feature walk-in closets and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Blackburn
8 Units Available
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,086
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1000 sqft
Come home to exceptional living in Independence, MO at Cornerstone Apartments! Find all the room you need in two spacious floor plan layouts that include all the comforts of home.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
Crossroads
8 Units Available
EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,045
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1080 sqft
Within the heart of the vibrant Crossroads District, stands the nearly 120 year-old Emery, Bird, Thayer Co. Warehouse building, known today as the EBT Lofts.
City Guide for Raytown, MO

Located in Jackson County, Missouri, Raytown is an enchanting city. The city is home to about 29,000 residents and was added to the State of Missouri at a cost $800 through a treaty signed in 1886. The larger Jackson County, under which it falls, was named after President Andrew Jackson.

Home will be everything you ever wished when you discover the Raytown neighborhood. Here at Raytown you will get to enjoy any kind of lifestyle, ranging from luxurious living in the spacious rental apartments in 1 or 2 bedroom styles to singular living experience in the studio apartments. In terms of convenience, shopping, recreation and dining are always at your reach with almost extinct traffic jams. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Raytown, MO

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Raytown renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 BedroomsRaytown 3 BedroomsRaytown Apartments with Balcony
Raytown Apartments with GarageRaytown Apartments with GymRaytown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRaytown Apartments with Parking
Raytown Apartments with PoolRaytown Apartments with Washer-DryerRaytown Dog Friendly ApartmentsRaytown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City