Apartment List
/
MO
/
raytown
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:46 AM

315 Apartments for rent in Raytown, MO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Raytown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
3 Units Available
Raytown
Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr, Raytown, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$748
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to comfort, convenience and value - all right here at Brittany Place in Raytown, MO. Our quaint community is the retreat you've been searching for, tucked away in the heart of Raytown.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 1 at 04:52pm
3 Units Available
Raytown
Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St, Raytown, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
808 sqft
When location is priority and value is expected…look no further than Stoneybrook of Raytown for your new apartment home.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Raytown
7329 Ash Ave
7329 Ash Avenue, Raytown, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1400 sqft
Four Bedroom Home in Raytown-AVAILABLE SOON!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or Social Serve.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Raytown
9408 E 68th St
9408 East 68th Street, Raytown, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1112 sqft
9408 E 68th St Available 07/31/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom Home in Raytown-Available Mid-JULY - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1786485?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

1 of 16

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Raytown
8813 E 84th Street
8813 East 84th Street, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1140 sqft
Raytown Ranch totally remodeled with Huge Family room - This Raytown Home has been totally remodeled. The home has 3 Bedrooms and 2 full Baths. The kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove, built in Microwave and Dishwasher and has plenty of storage.

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Raytown
6019 Kentucky Avenue
6019 Kentucky Avenue, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$875
1032 sqft
6019 Kentucky Ave - 6019 Kentucky Ave is a 3 bed 1.5 bath home that is easy access to Hwy 435! -3 bed -1.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
Raytown
8700 East 87th Street
8700 East 87th Street, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1032 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
Raytown
9501 East 65th Terrace
9501 East 65th Terrace, Raytown, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1032 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Raytown
7207 Raytown rd
7207 Raytown Road, Raytown, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
1496 sqft
Freshly renovated, Charming duplex for rent - Property Id: 316991 Freshly renovated, Charming duplex for rent. Located near lots of new business activity; Conveniently located near shopping, eats and drinks, and schools in the Raytown district.
Results within 1 mile of Raytown
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Riss Lake
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$816
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$802
883 sqft
A comfortable retreat, these pet-friendly apartments are centrally-located and come in one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities include walk-in closets, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and microwaves in most units.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
20 Units Available
Loma Vista
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$755
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$852
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, off Highway 435 and 87th Street, close to historic Plaza and Crown Center Area. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes Google fiber, parking, pool and tennis.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
11 Units Available
Loma Vista
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$645
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
880 sqft
Hilltop Village offers one and two bedroom apartment homes with washer and dryer, fireplace in select homes and a relaxing swimming pool for you to unwind. Stop by today and reserve your new home. Google Fiber is here! (RLNE65617)

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
East Swope Highlands
6909 Sycamore Avenue
6909 Sycamore Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1248 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
Sterling Gardens
11210 East 49th Street South
11210 East 49th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1308 sqft
Well Cared for 3 bdrm, 1.5 bath ranch style home! Huge oversized lot great for kids to play or to plant a garden. In Raytown School District. Attached one car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fairwood and Robandee
7905 E 88th Pl.
7905 East 88th Place, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
1181 sqft
7905 E 88th Pl. Available 08/24/20 Ranch-style home 3 bd / 2.5 ba KC MO $995 - 7905 E 88th Pl, Kansas City, MO 64138 This level one-story ranch-style home has 3 bd/2.5 ba with a large family room, living room and a separate dining room.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Woodson Estates
11804 E 60th St
11804 East 60th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
3 bd 1.5 bath duplex. Recently renovated! All new inside! 1 car garage with a large yard and Raytown Schools. 3 bd 1.5 bath duplex. Recently renovated! All new inside! 1 car garage with a large yard and Raytown Schools.

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
Woodson Estates
11811 East 60th Terrace
11811 East 60th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
2513 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! Well kept true ranch home with circle drive, 2 car garage, spacious rooms, 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths, vaulted ceilings in the living room.

1 of 8

Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
Woodson Estates
11812 East 61st Terrace
11812 East 61st Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1398 sqft
Enjoy the layout in this 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath in a great location! You'll appreciate all this home has to offer including your open concept kitchen that includes appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated December 11 at 03:28am
1 Unit Available
Fairwood and Robandee
9317 Manchester Avenue
9317 Manchester Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
904 sqft
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Kansas City, MO. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 904.00 sq ft of living space.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
White Oak
9401 East 90 Terrace
9401 East 90th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2550 sqft
This is a truly amazing rental home.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fairwood and Robandee
8608 E 93rd Street
8608 East 93rd Street, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$950
Ranch Home Totally Remodeled - This Kansas City, MO Home offers 4 bedrooms and 1 bath with gorgeous new Kitchen. Completely remodeled with new tile, new bathroom, floor, Laundry room and much more.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Eastwood Hill East
8515 E 47th Ter
8515 East 47th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$799
750 sqft
Cozy ranch on quiet Cul-de-sac, kitchen out looks huge backyard and private deck, Storage shed for lawn accessories.
Results within 5 miles of Raytown
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Donwtown Lee's Summit
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,207
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1314 sqft
Only moments from the shopping, dining and entertainment along Northwest Blue Parkway, this property offers residents carport parking, an outdoor entertainment area and massage therapy. Residents also have in-unit laundry, balconies and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
7 Units Available
Unity Ridge
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,038
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1475 sqft
Close to I-470, with easy access to Fleming Park and the Kansas City Zoo. Community amenities include a pool, splash pad, fitness center and pet spa.
City Guide for Raytown, MO

Located in Jackson County, Missouri, Raytown is an enchanting city. The city is home to about 29,000 residents and was added to the State of Missouri at a cost $800 through a treaty signed in 1886. The larger Jackson County, under which it falls, was named after President Andrew Jackson.

Home will be everything you ever wished when you discover the Raytown neighborhood. Here at Raytown you will get to enjoy any kind of lifestyle, ranging from luxurious living in the spacious rental apartments in 1 or 2 bedroom styles to singular living experience in the studio apartments. In terms of convenience, shopping, recreation and dining are always at your reach with almost extinct traffic jams. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Raytown, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Raytown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 BedroomsRaytown 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRaytown 3 BedroomsRaytown Apartments with Balcony
Raytown Apartments with GarageRaytown Apartments with GymRaytown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRaytown Apartments with Parking
Raytown Apartments with PoolRaytown Apartments with Washer-DryerRaytown Dog Friendly ApartmentsRaytown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City