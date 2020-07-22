Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:39 PM

139 Apartments for rent in Raytown, MO with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Raytown means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
3 Units Available
Raytown
Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr, Raytown, MO
1 Bedroom
$758
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to comfort, convenience and value - all right here at Brittany Place in Raytown, MO. Our quaint community is the retreat you've been searching for, tucked away in the heart of Raytown.
Results within 1 mile of Raytown
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
21 Units Available
Loma Vista
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$784
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$852
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, off Highway 435 and 87th Street, close to historic Plaza and Crown Center Area. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes Google fiber, parking, pool and tennis.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated December 26 at 08:14 PM
3 Units Available
Loma Vista
Reserve at South Pointe
8900 Old Santa Fe Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$700
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1246 sqft
The Reserve at South Pointe has just finished a complete interior and exterior renovation.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
Riss Lake
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$801
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
892 sqft
A comfortable retreat, these pet-friendly apartments are centrally-located and come in one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities include walk-in closets, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and microwaves in most units.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
11 Units Available
Loma Vista
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$645
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
880 sqft
Hilltop Village offers one and two bedroom apartment homes with washer and dryer, fireplace in select homes and a relaxing swimming pool for you to unwind. Stop by today and reserve your new home. Google Fiber is here! (RLNE65617)

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 09:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairway Hills
12422 East 55 Terrace
12422 East 55th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
2100 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 09:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairwood and Robandee
7906 East 92nd Street
7906 East 92nd Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1016 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Raytown
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
43 Units Available
Fairlane
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$775
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1026 sqft
Freshly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, wood flooring, washer-dryer hookups, balcony with storage. Gated, pet-friendly community with pool, hot tub, fitness center, tennis court, clubhouse. Public transit available.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
7 Units Available
Donwtown Lee's Summit
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1314 sqft
Only moments from the shopping, dining and entertainment along Northwest Blue Parkway, this property offers residents carport parking, an outdoor entertainment area and massage therapy. Residents also have in-unit laundry, balconies and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 06:19 PM
38 Units Available
Longview
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,275
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1228 sqft
Stunning apartments near Longview Lake and I-470. Units feature sprawling kitchens with granite counters and 10-foot ceilings. Tenants enjoy a community sundeck, saltwater pool and media room with theater seating.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
4 Units Available
Downtown Lee's Summit
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$775
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
960 sqft
At the Park Lane in Summit, MO, residents can relish the nearby Crossing and Summit Fair and take advantage of proximity to the I-470 and Route 50. Homes can with full kitchen appliances and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:23 PM
13 Units Available
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,099
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1249 sqft
The Donovan will showcase modern 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with an abundance of exceptional amenities.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Southern
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$760
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Cedar Brooke, a lovely apartment community resembling a rustic, mountainous retreat. Delight in beautiful landscaping accented by a fountain, courtyards, and a babbling brook.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Grandview
Arbors of Grandview
6731 E 119th St, Grandview, MO
1 Bedroom
$769
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable and convenient, these units come in studio and one- and two-bedroom options. Each unit offers air conditioning, all electric kitchens, sleek black cabinets, dishwashers, hardwood floors and modern fixtures.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
12 Units Available
Unity Ridge
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,046
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1475 sqft
Close to I-470, with easy access to Fleming Park and the Kansas City Zoo. Community amenities include a pool, splash pad, fitness center and pet spa.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
18 Units Available
Longview
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,130
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1264 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Fred Arbanas Golf Course and Metropolitan Community College - Longview. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Minutes from I-470, I-49 and Summit Fair shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
249 Units Available
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,090
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,022
1317 sqft
Lee's Summit, MO, is a beautiful place, and Meridian wants to to help you see it for yourself.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Glendale
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
876 sqft
Stone Oak Apartments, a quiet retreat nestled in Independence, Missouri. You will love Stone Oak's park-like setting while still being conveniently close to major highways.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
2 Units Available
Eastwood Hills West
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$695
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful landscaping in a wooded setting on 44 acres with attractive amenities and spacious apartment homes blend together to create the ideal living environment.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Hidden Valley
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$644
808 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$914
1255 sqft
Units include washer dryer hook, patio, or balcony. Great location for commuters, just off of Highway 71. Community includes 24/7 emergency maintenance, two swimming pools, and on-site courtesy patrol.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
St. Catherine's Gardens
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$705
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes in Red Bridge neighborhood. Modern kitchens, hardwoods, W/D hookups, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, basketball court, playground. Near shopping, dining, entertainment, Hwy. 71 and I-435.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Linden Hills and Indian Heights
1924 E 97th St
1924 East 97th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1350 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled South KCMO Townhome-Showing NOW!! - WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Oaks Ridge Meadows
5712 NE Hidden Meadows Dr
5712 NE Hidden Meadow Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,215
2500 sqft
5712 NE Hidden Meadows Dr Available 08/10/20 Updated 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story home! Lee's Summit address, Blue Springs Schools - Beautiful home in a great neighborhood! Home is within walking distance to the elementary school.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Fairlane
10500 Hillcrest Rd
10500 Hillcrest Road, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$735
696 sqft
Welcome Home to Haven Kansas City!!!!!!! Spring Maple- $575-725 1 bedroom 1 bath 696 sq feet Summer Aspen- $625-775 1 bedroom 1 bath 775 sq feet Autumn Oak- $675-825 2 bedroom 2 bath 996 sq feet Winter Willow- $725-875 2 bedroom 2 bath 1,055 sq
City Guide for Raytown, MO

Located in Jackson County, Missouri, Raytown is an enchanting city. The city is home to about 29,000 residents and was added to the State of Missouri at a cost $800 through a treaty signed in 1886. The larger Jackson County, under which it falls, was named after President Andrew Jackson.

Home will be everything you ever wished when you discover the Raytown neighborhood. Here at Raytown you will get to enjoy any kind of lifestyle, ranging from luxurious living in the spacious rental apartments in 1 or 2 bedroom styles to singular living experience in the studio apartments. In terms of convenience, shopping, recreation and dining are always at your reach with almost extinct traffic jams. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Raytown, MO

Finding apartments with a pool in Raytown means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Raytown could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

