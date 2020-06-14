Apartment List
/
MO
/
raytown
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:37 PM

190 Apartments for rent in Raytown, MO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Raytown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Raytown
1 Unit Available
Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr, Raytown, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$705
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to comfort, convenience and value - all right here at Brittany Place in Raytown, MO. Our quaint community is the retreat you've been searching for, tucked away in the heart of Raytown.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Raytown
1 Unit Available
11304 E 55th Terrace
11304 East 55th Terrace, Raytown, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1808 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Raytown MO Owner financing NO BANK REQUIREMENT - Property Id: 298848 Owner Financing or Lease Purchase Available Down payment and monthly payment required Priced at $149,900.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Raytown
1 Unit Available
9712 Brooklane St
9712 Brook Lane, Raytown, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1002 sqft
Beautiful Raytown Home-Available for showings NOW!!! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1567496?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Raytown
1 Unit Available
8806 E. 59th Terrace
8806 East 59th Terrace, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
864 sqft
AVAILABLE - 3 bed 1 bath in Raytown - Beautiful updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Raytown. Features updated kitchen, flooring including carpet, appliances and spacious room sizes.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Raytown
1 Unit Available
8529 Elm Avenue
8529 Elm Avenue, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2058 sqft
Peaceful 3 bdrm, 1.5 ranch home with fresh paint and large fenced yard. Featuring hardwood floors throughout the main living areas. You'll enjoy the open floor plan with natural light and comfort.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Raytown
1 Unit Available
8810 East 59th Street
8810 East 59th Street, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1400 sqft
Don’t miss out on this cute 3 bed 1 bath house. This home features stunning hardwood flooring, new tile flooring, and a great sized renovated kitchen.

1 of 16

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
8813 E 84th Street
8813 East 84th Street, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1140 sqft
Raytown Ranch totally remodeled with Huge Family room - This Raytown Home has been totally remodeled. The home has 3 Bedrooms and 2 full Baths. The kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove, built in Microwave and Dishwasher and has plenty of storage.

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
6019 Kentucky Avenue
6019 Kentucky Avenue, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$875
1032 sqft
6019 Kentucky Ave - 6019 Kentucky Ave is a 3 bed 1.5 bath home that is easy access to Hwy 435! -3 bed -1.
Results within 1 mile of Raytown
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Loma Vista
15 Units Available
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$759
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, off Highway 435 and 87th Street, close to historic Plaza and Crown Center Area. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes Google fiber, parking, pool and tennis.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Fairwood and Robandee
1 Unit Available
9410 Lewis Ave
9410 Lewis Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Full interior renovation nearing completion!! All new bathroom and kitchen with granite countertops and brand new appliances! Beautiful refinished solid wood floors. Two-inch cordless wood blinds throughout.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Park Farms
1 Unit Available
8604 E 79th Street
8604 East 79th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
8604 E 79th Street Available 07/07/20 Updated 3 bd/2 ba house for rent- $1095 -fenced yard - Kansas City MO - 8604 E 79th St, Kansas City, MO 64138 3 bd/2 ba aprox 1100 sq ft house. It has a nice big completely privacy fenced backyard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Park Farms
1 Unit Available
8610 E 74th Street
8610 East 74th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
8610 E 74th Street Available 08/07/20 Great Location on Private Dead end Street - This Kansas City, MO Ranch Home offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with gorgeous hardwood floors. Completely remodeled with new tile, new bathrooms, floor, and much more.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
White Oak
1 Unit Available
9101 E 89th Ter
9101 East 89th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1354 sqft
A must see rental from American Real PM! Please call our Leasing Line at 816-336-9995 to schedule a self-guided tour. This split level home is located in a prime location on a large corner lot and boasts many coveted amenities.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Fairwood and Robandee
1 Unit Available
9226 Oakland Avenue
9226 Oakland Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1528 sqft
***We are unable to accept Section 8 vouchers at this time.*** Spacious property in Kansas City with three bedrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated December 11 at 03:28am
Fairwood and Robandee
1 Unit Available
9317 Manchester Avenue
9317 Manchester Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
904 sqft
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Kansas City, MO. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 904.00 sq ft of living space.
Results within 5 miles of Raytown
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Longview
30 Units Available
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,002
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1264 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Fred Arbanas Golf Course and Metropolitan Community College - Longview. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Minutes from I-470, I-49 and Summit Fair shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
Donwtown Lee's Summit
5 Units Available
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1314 sqft
Only moments from the shopping, dining and entertainment along Northwest Blue Parkway, this property offers residents carport parking, an outdoor entertainment area and massage therapy. Residents also have in-unit laundry, balconies and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
Fairlane
40 Units Available
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1026 sqft
Freshly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, wood flooring, washer-dryer hookups, balcony with storage. Gated, pet-friendly community with pool, hot tub, fitness center, tennis court, clubhouse. Public transit available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
Longview
32 Units Available
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,342
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1228 sqft
Stunning apartments near Longview Lake and I-470. Units feature sprawling kitchens with granite counters and 10-foot ceilings. Tenants enjoy a community sundeck, saltwater pool and media room with theater seating.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Hickman Mills
22 Units Available
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$740
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
861 sqft
Located just west of I-49, with easy access to all parts of Kansas City. Renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
St. Catherine's Gardens
3 Units Available
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$710
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
875 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes in Red Bridge neighborhood. Modern kitchens, hardwoods, W/D hookups, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, basketball court, playground. Near shopping, dining, entertainment, Hwy. 71 and I-435.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Noble and Gregory Ridge
1 Unit Available
7416 Montgall Ave.
7416 Montgall Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1456 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Fully Renovated Home - Located just off 75th St. and Hwy 71, this beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom 1.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Linden Hills and Indian Heights
1 Unit Available
1924 E 97th St
1924 East 97th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled South KCMO Townhome-Showing SOON!! - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1785988?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Fairlane
1 Unit Available
10500 Hillcrest Rd
10500 Hillcrest Road, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$735
696 sqft
Welcome Home to Haven Kansas City!!!!!!! Spring Maple- $575-725 1 bedroom 1 bath 696 sq feet Summer Aspen- $625-775 1 bedroom 1 bath 775 sq feet Autumn Oak- $675-825 2 bedroom 2 bath 996 sq feet Winter Willow- $725-875 2 bedroom 2 bath 1,055 sq
City Guide for Raytown, MO

Located in Jackson County, Missouri, Raytown is an enchanting city. The city is home to about 29,000 residents and was added to the State of Missouri at a cost $800 through a treaty signed in 1886. The larger Jackson County, under which it falls, was named after President Andrew Jackson.

Home will be everything you ever wished when you discover the Raytown neighborhood. Here at Raytown you will get to enjoy any kind of lifestyle, ranging from luxurious living in the spacious rental apartments in 1 or 2 bedroom styles to singular living experience in the studio apartments. In terms of convenience, shopping, recreation and dining are always at your reach with almost extinct traffic jams. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Raytown, MO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Raytown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 BedroomsRaytown 3 BedroomsRaytown Apartments with Balcony
Raytown Apartments with GarageRaytown Apartments with GymRaytown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRaytown Apartments with Parking
Raytown Apartments with PoolRaytown Apartments with Washer-DryerRaytown Dog Friendly ApartmentsRaytown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City