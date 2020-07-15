/
1 bedroom apartments
146 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Raytown, MO
Raytown
Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr, Raytown, MO
1 Bedroom
$744
673 sqft
Welcome home to comfort, convenience and value - all right here at Brittany Place in Raytown, MO. Our quaint community is the retreat you've been searching for, tucked away in the heart of Raytown.
Loma Vista
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$770
704 sqft
Great location, off Highway 435 and 87th Street, close to historic Plaza and Crown Center Area. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes Google fiber, parking, pool and tennis.
Riss Lake
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$816
660 sqft
A comfortable retreat, these pet-friendly apartments are centrally-located and come in one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities include walk-in closets, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and microwaves in most units.
Loma Vista
Reserve at South Pointe
8900 Old Santa Fe Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$680
688 sqft
The Reserve at South Pointe has just finished a complete interior and exterior renovation.
Loma Vista
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$645
605 sqft
Hilltop Village offers one and two bedroom apartment homes with washer and dryer, fireplace in select homes and a relaxing swimming pool for you to unwind. Stop by today and reserve your new home. Google Fiber is here! (RLNE65617)
Southern
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$760
799 sqft
Welcome home to Cedar Brooke, a lovely apartment community resembling a rustic, mountainous retreat. Delight in beautiful landscaping accented by a fountain, courtyards, and a babbling brook.
Unity Ridge
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$939
705 sqft
Close to I-470, with easy access to Fleming Park and the Kansas City Zoo. Community amenities include a pool, splash pad, fitness center and pet spa.
Longview
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,275
876 sqft
Stunning apartments near Longview Lake and I-470. Units feature sprawling kitchens with granite counters and 10-foot ceilings. Tenants enjoy a community sundeck, saltwater pool and media room with theater seating.
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,124
842 sqft
The Donovan will showcase modern 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with an abundance of exceptional amenities.
Fairlane
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$775
736 sqft
Freshly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, wood flooring, washer-dryer hookups, balcony with storage. Gated, pet-friendly community with pool, hot tub, fitness center, tennis court, clubhouse. Public transit available.
Glendale
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
648 sqft
Stone Oak Apartments, a quiet retreat nestled in Independence, Missouri. You will love Stone Oak's park-like setting while still being conveniently close to major highways.
Longview
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,002
765 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Fred Arbanas Golf Course and Metropolitan Community College - Longview. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Minutes from I-470, I-49 and Summit Fair shopping, dining.
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,089
771 sqft
Lee's Summit, MO, is a beautiful place, and Meridian wants to to help you see it for yourself.
Hidden Valley
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$470
644 sqft
Units include washer dryer hook, patio, or balcony. Great location for commuters, just off of Highway 71. Community includes 24/7 emergency maintenance, two swimming pools, and on-site courtesy patrol.
Hickman Mills
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$728
633 sqft
Located just west of I-49, with easy access to all parts of Kansas City. Renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Donwtown Lee's Summit
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,198
843 sqft
Only moments from the shopping, dining and entertainment along Northwest Blue Parkway, this property offers residents carport parking, an outdoor entertainment area and massage therapy. Residents also have in-unit laundry, balconies and quartz countertops.
St. Catherine's Gardens
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$705
628 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes in Red Bridge neighborhood. Modern kitchens, hardwoods, W/D hookups, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, basketball court, playground. Near shopping, dining, entertainment, Hwy. 71 and I-435.
Downtown Lee's Summit
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$775
740 sqft
At the Park Lane in Summit, MO, residents can relish the nearby Crossing and Summit Fair and take advantage of proximity to the I-470 and Route 50. Homes can with full kitchen appliances and patio/balcony.
Grandview
Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
800 sqft
Community amenities include night patrol, off-street parking and playground. Apartments feature carpeting, dishwasher and disposal. Great location for commuters, close to I-49 and Iser Park.
Fairlane
10500 Hillcrest Rd
10500 Hillcrest Road, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$735
696 sqft
Welcome Home to Haven Kansas City!!!!!!! Spring Maple- $575-725 1 bedroom 1 bath 696 sq feet Summer Aspen- $625-775 1 bedroom 1 bath 775 sq feet Autumn Oak- $675-825 2 bedroom 2 bath 996 sq feet Winter Willow- $725-875 2 bedroom 2 bath 1,055 sq
Mt. Washington
1111 S Brookside Ave
1111 South Brookside Avenue, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
587 sqft
Brookside is a small, quiet community of 54 apartments. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom units, on site laundry, off street parking on a first come first served basis, trash removal, and common area maintenance.
Mt. Washington
1105 S Brookside Ave
1105 South Brookside Avenue, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
587 sqft
Brookside is a small, quiet community of 54 apartments. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom units, on site laundry, off street parking on a first come first served basis, trash removal, and common area maintenance.
Heart of Independence
637 S Crysler B
637 South Crysler Avenue, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$650
637 S Crysler - Property Id: 254172 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254172 Property Id 254172 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5919036)
Old Westport
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,219
700 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
