Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry cable included ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking gym pet friendly basketball court bike storage business center clubhouse coffee bar concierge conference room courtyard dog park game room internet access key fob access media room racquetball court tennis court

Located between the River Market and the Power & Light District and with the Streetcar stopping at it's front door, Flashcube is at the center of it all. We partnered with Plexpod to bring the first co-working, luxury living space with the most unrivaled amenities in Downtown Kansas City.