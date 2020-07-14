Brookside51

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse community garden elevator fire pit gym parking bbq/grill garage yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Comfortable, sophisticated, and familiar are the pillars of quality living at Brookside 51. Our unparalleled location just south of the Country Club Plaza in Brookside, our lavish collection of amenities, and our caliber of resident service offer you much more than an apartment community— Brookside 51 offers a lifestyle from the inside, out. Residents will enjoy amenities such as controlled access throughout the entire building and a structured parking garage for residents with direct access from each parking deck into the corresponding apartment floors. There is an on-site clubhouse with a gourmet kitchen and game area that opens to an amenity deck, which includes a yoga terrace, fire pit, barbecue/outdoor grills, seating with an outdoor kitchen garden/community garden, and outdoor water lounge.



For the convenience of its residents, Brookside 51 has an on-site fitness center with on-demand trainer, and massage room. Additionally, Whole Foods and its tap room are located on the first