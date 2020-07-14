All apartments in Kansas City
Brookside51

5100 Oak St · (816) 307-1043
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5100 Oak St, Kansas City, MO 64112
South Plaza

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 days AGO

Studio

A1 (Studio)-1

$1,294

Studio · 1 Bath · 546 sqft

A2 (Studio)-1

$1,361

Studio · 1 Bath · 553 sqft

A3 (Studio)-1

$1,361

Studio · 1 Bath · 562 sqft

1 Bedroom

B3 (1BR)-1

$1,621

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 801 sqft

B2 (1BR)-1

$1,654

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

B4a (1BR)-1

$1,654

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 814 sqft

2 Bedrooms

D1A (2BR)-1

$2,214

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

D1B (2BR)-1

$2,311

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1194 sqft

D2 (2BR)-1

$2,391

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1206 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brookside51.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
community garden
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Comfortable, sophisticated, and familiar are the pillars of quality living at Brookside 51. Our unparalleled location just south of the Country Club Plaza in Brookside, our lavish collection of amenities, and our caliber of resident service offer you much more than an apartment community— Brookside 51 offers a lifestyle from the inside, out. Residents will enjoy amenities such as controlled access throughout the entire building and a structured parking garage for residents with direct access from each parking deck into the corresponding apartment floors. There is an on-site clubhouse with a gourmet kitchen and game area that opens to an amenity deck, which includes a yoga terrace, fire pit, barbecue/outdoor grills, seating with an outdoor kitchen garden/community garden, and outdoor water lounge.

For the convenience of its residents, Brookside 51 has an on-site fitness center with on-demand trainer, and massage room. Additionally, Whole Foods and its tap room are located on the first

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 (studio 1 bedroom), $350 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100.00 for pets > 40 lbs/pet; $200.00 for pets < 40 lbs/pet (refundable)
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking Garage: 1 spot included, Additional: $150/month.
Storage Details: Size Varies: $75-$100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brookside51 have any available units?
Brookside51 offers studio floorplans starting at $1,294, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,621, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,214. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Brookside51 have?
Some of Brookside51's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brookside51 currently offering any rent specials?
Brookside51 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brookside51 pet-friendly?
Yes, Brookside51 is pet friendly.
Does Brookside51 offer parking?
Yes, Brookside51 offers parking.
Does Brookside51 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Brookside51 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Brookside51 have a pool?
No, Brookside51 does not have a pool.
Does Brookside51 have accessible units?
Yes, Brookside51 has accessible units.
Does Brookside51 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brookside51 has units with dishwashers.
