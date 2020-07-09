All apartments in Kansas City
9927 Northeast 98th Street

Location

9927 Northeast 98th Street, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Beautiful 2 bed, 2.5 bath home located in the Liberty School District. Kitchen features refrigerator (as is), range/oven, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, pantry, and plenty of cabinets. Additional features include a charming fireplace, loft, washer and dryer (as is) on bedroom level and unfinished basement. HOA dues are included in rent (includes lawn care and snow removal). Pets are not possible at this property. This is a non-smoking property.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9927 Northeast 98th Street have any available units?
9927 Northeast 98th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9927 Northeast 98th Street have?
Some of 9927 Northeast 98th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9927 Northeast 98th Street currently offering any rent specials?
9927 Northeast 98th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9927 Northeast 98th Street pet-friendly?
No, 9927 Northeast 98th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 9927 Northeast 98th Street offer parking?
No, 9927 Northeast 98th Street does not offer parking.
Does 9927 Northeast 98th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9927 Northeast 98th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9927 Northeast 98th Street have a pool?
No, 9927 Northeast 98th Street does not have a pool.
Does 9927 Northeast 98th Street have accessible units?
No, 9927 Northeast 98th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9927 Northeast 98th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9927 Northeast 98th Street has units with dishwashers.

