9804 E 51st Terr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice home with fenced yard, large basement and back deck!

Appliances included, fresh paint and updated bathrooms and ALL hard surface flooring, no carpet!

Raytown Schools.



Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income

Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks

$35 app fee for all over 18

Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property

Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet

Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com

Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com

Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531