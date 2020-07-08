All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
9800 E 47th St
9800 E 47th St

9800 East 47th Street · No Longer Available
Location

9800 East 47th Street, Kansas City, MO 64133
Riss Lake

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful lot! Large fenced in yard. Newer finishes! This house has lots of space!
To inquire or schedule a showing for this house visit our website rentingkc.com or call our office at 913-583-1515.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9800 E 47th St have any available units?
9800 E 47th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9800 E 47th St have?
Some of 9800 E 47th St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9800 E 47th St currently offering any rent specials?
9800 E 47th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9800 E 47th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9800 E 47th St is pet friendly.
Does 9800 E 47th St offer parking?
Yes, 9800 E 47th St offers parking.
Does 9800 E 47th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9800 E 47th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9800 E 47th St have a pool?
No, 9800 E 47th St does not have a pool.
Does 9800 E 47th St have accessible units?
No, 9800 E 47th St does not have accessible units.
Does 9800 E 47th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9800 E 47th St has units with dishwashers.
