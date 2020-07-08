Rent Calculator
All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:40 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9800 E 47th St
9800 East 47th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
9800 East 47th Street, Kansas City, MO 64133
Riss Lake
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful lot! Large fenced in yard. Newer finishes! This house has lots of space!
To inquire or schedule a showing for this house visit our website rentingkc.com or call our office at 913-583-1515.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9800 E 47th St have any available units?
9800 E 47th St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9800 E 47th St have?
Some of 9800 E 47th St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9800 E 47th St currently offering any rent specials?
9800 E 47th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9800 E 47th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9800 E 47th St is pet friendly.
Does 9800 E 47th St offer parking?
Yes, 9800 E 47th St offers parking.
Does 9800 E 47th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9800 E 47th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9800 E 47th St have a pool?
No, 9800 E 47th St does not have a pool.
Does 9800 E 47th St have accessible units?
No, 9800 E 47th St does not have accessible units.
Does 9800 E 47th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9800 E 47th St has units with dishwashers.
