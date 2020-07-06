All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 9631 Spring Valley Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9631 Spring Valley Court
Last updated December 9 2019 at 5:56 PM

9631 Spring Valley Court

9631 Spring Valley Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9631 Spring Valley Court, Kansas City, MO 64134
Robandee South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This awesome home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 1 car garage is located in Kansas City. Living room is spacious and opens to the Kitchen and dining area. Kitchen has tons of cabinets and includes: refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, microwave and oven. Large spacious bedrooms. New paint and carpet throughout! Finished basement with rec room, 1/2 bath, utility room with a washer/dryer and additional room that would be great for an office or non-conforming bedroom. Huge fenced in backyard, with large back deck. Great space for entertaining.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9631 Spring Valley Court have any available units?
9631 Spring Valley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9631 Spring Valley Court have?
Some of 9631 Spring Valley Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9631 Spring Valley Court currently offering any rent specials?
9631 Spring Valley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9631 Spring Valley Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9631 Spring Valley Court is pet friendly.
Does 9631 Spring Valley Court offer parking?
Yes, 9631 Spring Valley Court offers parking.
Does 9631 Spring Valley Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9631 Spring Valley Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9631 Spring Valley Court have a pool?
No, 9631 Spring Valley Court does not have a pool.
Does 9631 Spring Valley Court have accessible units?
No, 9631 Spring Valley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9631 Spring Valley Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9631 Spring Valley Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Six40
640 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Watkins Place - 1215 Brush Creek
1215 Brush Creek
Kansas City, MO 64110
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Yankee Hill
3430 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Cleopatra
3425 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary