9631 Spring Valley Court

This awesome home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 1 car garage is located in Kansas City. Living room is spacious and opens to the Kitchen and dining area. Kitchen has tons of cabinets and includes: refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, microwave and oven. Large spacious bedrooms. New paint and carpet throughout! Finished basement with rec room, 1/2 bath, utility room with a washer/dryer and additional room that would be great for an office or non-conforming bedroom. Huge fenced in backyard, with large back deck. Great space for entertaining.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.