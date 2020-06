Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This South KC Town Home is ready to go with New Kitchen and Baths - This South KC Home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and built in Microwave. The home has great spaces with a family room off Kitchen and Breakfast Room. The lower level has large Family room with 1/2 bath. Washer and dryer hookups are in Service room. There is a private driveway with attached one-car garage. The neighborhood is very clean and safe. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent per month. Sorry no Vouchers



See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372

Rent is $925.00 per Month



