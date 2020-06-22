9525 Harrison Street

Amenities

Recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 full bath 1/2 duplex. Located in the accredited Center school district. Newer windows, carpets,doors, kitchen, light fixtures, Furnace and AC. The Master bedroom is located on the first floor along with the kitchen, laundry, and living room. The additional 2 bedrooms are located upstairs with a separate full bath. This unit does not allow pets of any kind or smoking. Tenant only pays for Electricity. Owner pays water, trash, and lawn maintenance We require that applicants monthly income equal at least three times the monthly rent.



Section 8 welcome with 3 bed room voucher



This unit allows for self showing through Rently.com No leasing agent required. SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW BY FOLLOWING THE LINK BELOW!!!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.