9521 North Baltimore Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Newly Built, Beautiful Luxury Town home, with so many new nice upgraded features! Home has spacious living room, electric fireplace. Kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, modern back splash, and tile throughout the home. 1/2 bath on main level and over-sized 2 car garage. Three large bedrooms on second level. Master has full bath and walk in closet. Home is all electric so lower utilities!! Easy access to 169 HWY and close to dining, grocery stores, and healthcare. Located in North Kansas City Schools including Staley High School. Home has sliding door that walks out to a 8 X 8 private patio. This home is in a home association which includes lawn care, sprinklers, and snow removal. This is a non-smoking home.

