Last updated April 12 2019 at 7:55 PM

9521 North Baltimore Avenue

9521 N Baltimore Ave · No Longer Available
Location

9521 N Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO 64155
Meadowbrook Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Newly Built, Beautiful Luxury Town home, with so many new nice upgraded features! Home has spacious living room, electric fireplace. Kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, modern back splash, and tile throughout the home. 1/2 bath on main level and over-sized 2 car garage. Three large bedrooms on second level. Master has full bath and walk in closet. Home is all electric so lower utilities!! Easy access to 169 HWY and close to dining, grocery stores, and healthcare. Located in North Kansas City Schools including Staley High School. Home has sliding door that walks out to a 8 X 8 private patio. This home is in a home association which includes lawn care, sprinklers, and snow removal. This is a non-smoking home.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9521 North Baltimore Avenue have any available units?
9521 North Baltimore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9521 North Baltimore Avenue have?
Some of 9521 North Baltimore Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9521 North Baltimore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9521 North Baltimore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9521 North Baltimore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9521 North Baltimore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 9521 North Baltimore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9521 North Baltimore Avenue offers parking.
Does 9521 North Baltimore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9521 North Baltimore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9521 North Baltimore Avenue have a pool?
No, 9521 North Baltimore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9521 North Baltimore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9521 North Baltimore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9521 North Baltimore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9521 North Baltimore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

