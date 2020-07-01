9419 N. robinhood ave

Amenities
RANCH-STYLE DUPLEX FOR RENT IN KANSAS CITY - Property Id: 243202
Come by & fall in love with this brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex, complete with a single car garage.
Your new home is perfectly located off of Old Tiffany Springs Road and Gower in the Genesis Trails subdivision north of the Highway 152 and the Green Hills Road exit. In the boundaries of the highly rated Platte County R-3 School district Pathfinder Elementary (k-4) Barry School (5-8) and Platte County high School (9-12). Easy access to highways 29 and 169. Grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, St. Luke's North hospital, and Zona Rosa are just minutes away!
For more information call 913-548-3406 or email us at aypropertymanagment@gmail.com to schedule a showing or to submit your application. Inquire directly for deposits/requirements regarding pets*
Rooms and Interior
Carpet floors
Living room
Walk-in closet
Kitchen and Bath
Granite kitchen counters
Stainless steel appliances
Dishwasher, washer & dryer
Refrigerator
Stove / oven
Microwave
Pantry
Tile floors
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243202
