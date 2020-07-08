9415 East 47th Street

Amenities
Come see this cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Kansas City! Living room flows right into the beautifully tiled kitchen. You'll appreciate the appealing colors and accents in this freshly updated home! Enjoy having your washer and dryer (included in property) on the main level. Basement available with outside entrance for plenty of extra storage! Enjoy the view of your enormous back yard off the large deck.
Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.
Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $750, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.