Last updated December 2 2019 at 9:33 PM

9415 East 47th Street

9415 East 47th Street · No Longer Available
Location

9415 East 47th Street, Kansas City, MO 64133
Stayton Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Kansas City! Living room flows right into the beautifully tiled kitchen. You'll appreciate the appealing colors and accents in this freshly updated home! Enjoy having your washer and dryer (included in property) on the main level. Basement available with outside entrance for plenty of extra storage! Enjoy the view of your enormous back yard off the large deck.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $750, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

