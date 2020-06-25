9408 Stark Avenue

Amenities

This 3 bed 1.5 bath house is located near restaurants, entertainment, and more!



This house features brand new carpet in the living room, as well with modern fixtures and fresh paint! The kitchen has been equipped with matching stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also has brand new LTV flooring, fixtures, backsplash, countertop, and more! The bedrooms contain brand new carpet, modern fixtures, closet space, and more. The master bedroom also has a half bath attached to it. The bathrooms have new LTV flooring, vanities, toilets, and for the full bath new shower walls! A nice deck comes with this property as well, would be perfect for a patio set!



Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today.



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher programs*

