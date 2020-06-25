All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 9408 Stark Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9408 Stark Avenue
Last updated June 7 2019 at 9:57 PM

9408 Stark Avenue

9408 Stark Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9408 Stark Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bed 1.5 bath house is located near restaurants, entertainment, and more!

This house features brand new carpet in the living room, as well with modern fixtures and fresh paint! The kitchen has been equipped with matching stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also has brand new LTV flooring, fixtures, backsplash, countertop, and more! The bedrooms contain brand new carpet, modern fixtures, closet space, and more. The master bedroom also has a half bath attached to it. The bathrooms have new LTV flooring, vanities, toilets, and for the full bath new shower walls! A nice deck comes with this property as well, would be perfect for a patio set!

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today.

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher programs*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9408 Stark Avenue have any available units?
9408 Stark Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9408 Stark Avenue have?
Some of 9408 Stark Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9408 Stark Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9408 Stark Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9408 Stark Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9408 Stark Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9408 Stark Avenue offer parking?
No, 9408 Stark Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9408 Stark Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9408 Stark Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9408 Stark Avenue have a pool?
No, 9408 Stark Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9408 Stark Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9408 Stark Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9408 Stark Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9408 Stark Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St
Kansas City, MO 64154
Kinsley Forest Apartments
5400 N Summit St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Market Station
240 W 2nd St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Ashton Court Apartments
8700 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64118
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary