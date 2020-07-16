All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019

9401 Richmond Drive

9401 Richmond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9401 Richmond Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** Sign your lease in Nov. and get 1/2 off Dec. Rent!!

This newly remodeled rental home is now ready for new tenants!

Featuring beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home, it has also received a fresh coat of paint and updated fixtures as well.

The classic split level layout offers privacy for roommates and families. Each bedroom also has hardwood flooring which helps makes the light fill the space!

The attached 1 car garage allows for tons of additional storage, and the fully fenced in backyard is perfect for pets and kids alike!

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher programs*

Voepel Property Management
www.rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9401 Richmond Drive have any available units?
9401 Richmond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9401 Richmond Drive have?
Some of 9401 Richmond Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9401 Richmond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9401 Richmond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9401 Richmond Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9401 Richmond Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9401 Richmond Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9401 Richmond Drive offers parking.
Does 9401 Richmond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9401 Richmond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9401 Richmond Drive have a pool?
No, 9401 Richmond Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9401 Richmond Drive have accessible units?
No, 9401 Richmond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9401 Richmond Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9401 Richmond Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
