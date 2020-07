Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Come and see this newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home! Hard wood floors through out most of the home. Tile floor in the kitchen. This home also has a bonus family room that is carpeted. Nice spacious fenced in back yard. To view this property please go to www.Keyrealtygroupkc.com and apply for a showing.