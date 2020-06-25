9209 Marsh Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This property has 3 bedrooms and 2 Full bathrooms. Split entry, Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Huge Master bedroom and finished basement. Brand new Carpet, New Countertops and tile backsplash. Nice Tile in bathroom and around shower. New Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. Brand new Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty at the end of October 2019! Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8. Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668



This property will not be available to tour until the end of October 2019.



Equal Housing Opportunity