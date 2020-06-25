All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated November 6 2019

9209 Marsh Ave

9209 Marsh Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9209 Marsh Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property has 3 bedrooms and 2 Full bathrooms. Split entry, Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Huge Master bedroom and finished basement. Brand new Carpet, New Countertops and tile backsplash. Nice Tile in bathroom and around shower. New Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. Brand new Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty at the end of October 2019! Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8. Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668

This property will not be available to tour until the end of October 2019.

Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
