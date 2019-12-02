All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 9205 East 90 Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9205 East 90 Terrace
Last updated September 3 2019 at 6:18 PM

9205 East 90 Terrace

9205 East 90th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9205 East 90th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64138
White Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool table
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home with a open floor plan. Warm and inviting when you walk in the front door. The dining/kitchen combo & open floor plan makes entertaining easy! Finished basement to put your pool table and a 4th room to be used for storage.
"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9205 East 90 Terrace have any available units?
9205 East 90 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 9205 East 90 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
9205 East 90 Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9205 East 90 Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 9205 East 90 Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 9205 East 90 Terrace offer parking?
No, 9205 East 90 Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 9205 East 90 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9205 East 90 Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9205 East 90 Terrace have a pool?
No, 9205 East 90 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 9205 East 90 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 9205 East 90 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 9205 East 90 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 9205 East 90 Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9205 East 90 Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 9205 East 90 Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St
Kansas City, MO 64154
The Denton
5951 NW 63rd Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64151
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64110
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Gillham House
3411 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Colonnades
100 West Armour Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary