9205 East 90 Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool table

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool table cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great home with a open floor plan. Warm and inviting when you walk in the front door. The dining/kitchen combo & open floor plan makes entertaining easy! Finished basement to put your pool table and a 4th room to be used for storage.

"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.