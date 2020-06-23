All apartments in Kansas City
912 Northeast 104th Terrace

912 Northeast 104th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

912 Northeast 104th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64155
Amenities

This split level home in Staley School District is located on a large corner lot, with 6 foot privacy fenced backyard. Eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Living room features vaulted ceiling with floor to ceiling fireplace. The 4th bedroom and another full bath are in the finished basement. Also offers central air, 2 car garage and a deck on the front of the home. First months rent $500 off.

*Please check with your issuing agency prior to applying to make sure they will pay up to $1500. We will not reduce the rent and we will not refund application fees if your voucher won't cover the amount of rent. KCMO, for example, does not pay the required amount for this property.

$50 app fee
$1400 rent / $1000 deposit
$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within.

**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions.

** We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 Northeast 104th Terrace have any available units?
912 Northeast 104th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 Northeast 104th Terrace have?
Some of 912 Northeast 104th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 Northeast 104th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
912 Northeast 104th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Northeast 104th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 Northeast 104th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 912 Northeast 104th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 912 Northeast 104th Terrace does offer parking.
Does 912 Northeast 104th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 Northeast 104th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Northeast 104th Terrace have a pool?
No, 912 Northeast 104th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 912 Northeast 104th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 912 Northeast 104th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Northeast 104th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 Northeast 104th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
