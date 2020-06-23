912 Northeast 104th Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This split level home in Staley School District is located on a large corner lot, with 6 foot privacy fenced backyard. Eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Living room features vaulted ceiling with floor to ceiling fireplace. The 4th bedroom and another full bath are in the finished basement. Also offers central air, 2 car garage and a deck on the front of the home. First months rent $500 off.



*Please check with your issuing agency prior to applying to make sure they will pay up to $1500. We will not reduce the rent and we will not refund application fees if your voucher won't cover the amount of rent. KCMO, for example, does not pay the required amount for this property.



$50 app fee

$1400 rent / $1000 deposit

$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within.



**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions.



** We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.