Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9020 Kentucky Avenue
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:50 PM

9020 Kentucky Avenue

9020 Kentucky Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9020 Kentucky Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64138
White Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bdrm, 2.5 bath split entry home perfect for you! This home has been updated and the open floor plan offers natural light. Not to mention the spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. This home also features a large fenced in backyard with a deck. Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9020 Kentucky Avenue have any available units?
9020 Kentucky Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9020 Kentucky Avenue have?
Some of 9020 Kentucky Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9020 Kentucky Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9020 Kentucky Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9020 Kentucky Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9020 Kentucky Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9020 Kentucky Avenue offer parking?
No, 9020 Kentucky Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9020 Kentucky Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9020 Kentucky Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9020 Kentucky Avenue have a pool?
No, 9020 Kentucky Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9020 Kentucky Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9020 Kentucky Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9020 Kentucky Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9020 Kentucky Avenue has units with dishwashers.

