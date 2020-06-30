9020 Kentucky Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 bdrm, 2.5 bath split entry home perfect for you! This home has been updated and the open floor plan offers natural light. Not to mention the spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. This home also features a large fenced in backyard with a deck. Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.