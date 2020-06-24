All apartments in Kansas City
9004 East 52 Terrace
Last updated May 17 2019 at 2:53 PM

9004 East 52 Terrace

9004 East 52nd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

9004 East 52nd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64133
Stayton Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 off your first month's rent! 

You really need to check out this remodeled 3 bed 1 bath house. Located close to Interstate 435 and restaurants!

The living room features new flooring and fixtures, as well with fresh paint! The kitchen is really amazing. It provides matching stainless steel appliances. The kitchen has new fixtures, countertop, backslash and all the modern updates you will need! Not to mention all the natural light that comes into the kitchen as well! The bedrooms have hardwoods, updated fixtures, and a fresh coat of paint. The bathroom was updated with a fixture, vanity, shower wall and more! The gated backyard is great for pets. In the backyard, there is also a big back porch that would be perfect for summer BBQ’s!

Add this to your must-see list!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9004 East 52 Terrace have any available units?
9004 East 52 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9004 East 52 Terrace have?
Some of 9004 East 52 Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9004 East 52 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
9004 East 52 Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9004 East 52 Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 9004 East 52 Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 9004 East 52 Terrace offer parking?
No, 9004 East 52 Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 9004 East 52 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9004 East 52 Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9004 East 52 Terrace have a pool?
No, 9004 East 52 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 9004 East 52 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 9004 East 52 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 9004 East 52 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 9004 East 52 Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
