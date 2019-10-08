All apartments in Kansas City
8954 East 52 Terrace

8954 East 52nd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8954 East 52nd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64133
Stayton Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
media room
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL *** Bring in a Deposit by 12/21 and Get 1/2 Off January Rent when you sign an 18-month lease!

Come and check out this great 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home located just off Blue Ridge Cutoff and Raytown Road.

We just went in and refinished the original wood flooring in the living room and hallways, and they are amazingly beautiful!

Featuring a beautiful fireplace in the main living room, great eat-in kitchen and amazing backyard!  All 3 Bedrooms are located on the main floor of the home, and there is a BONUS room upstairs that would be perfect for the kid's playroom, a master bedroom or media room!  This home really offers more than enough room for the entire family!  This home also features an attached garage and basement, perfect for additional storage!

Make sure you add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher programs*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8954 East 52 Terrace have any available units?
8954 East 52 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8954 East 52 Terrace have?
Some of 8954 East 52 Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8954 East 52 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8954 East 52 Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8954 East 52 Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8954 East 52 Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8954 East 52 Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 8954 East 52 Terrace does offer parking.
Does 8954 East 52 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8954 East 52 Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8954 East 52 Terrace have a pool?
No, 8954 East 52 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8954 East 52 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8954 East 52 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8954 East 52 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8954 East 52 Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
