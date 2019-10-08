8954 East 52 Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

***MOVE-IN SPECIAL *** Bring in a Deposit by 12/21 and Get 1/2 Off January Rent when you sign an 18-month lease!



Come and check out this great 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home located just off Blue Ridge Cutoff and Raytown Road.



We just went in and refinished the original wood flooring in the living room and hallways, and they are amazingly beautiful!



Featuring a beautiful fireplace in the main living room, great eat-in kitchen and amazing backyard! All 3 Bedrooms are located on the main floor of the home, and there is a BONUS room upstairs that would be perfect for the kid's playroom, a master bedroom or media room! This home really offers more than enough room for the entire family! This home also features an attached garage and basement, perfect for additional storage!



Make sure you add this to your list of must-see properties today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher programs*

Contact us to schedule a showing.