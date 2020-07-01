All apartments in Kansas City
8835 Northeast 73rd Court

Location

8835 Northeast 73rd Court, Kansas City, MO 64158
North Brook

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
So many updates in this cozy home! Open floor plan. Updated kitchen features newer counter tops & hardware on cabinets, modern flooring and sink. Spacious rec room in lower level. Located on Cul-de-sac lot with a large private backyard. 2 decks are great for outdoor entertaining. Liberty Schools and convenient to shopping and highway access.
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8835 Northeast 73rd Court have any available units?
8835 Northeast 73rd Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8835 Northeast 73rd Court have?
Some of 8835 Northeast 73rd Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8835 Northeast 73rd Court currently offering any rent specials?
8835 Northeast 73rd Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8835 Northeast 73rd Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8835 Northeast 73rd Court is pet friendly.
Does 8835 Northeast 73rd Court offer parking?
No, 8835 Northeast 73rd Court does not offer parking.
Does 8835 Northeast 73rd Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8835 Northeast 73rd Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8835 Northeast 73rd Court have a pool?
No, 8835 Northeast 73rd Court does not have a pool.
Does 8835 Northeast 73rd Court have accessible units?
No, 8835 Northeast 73rd Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8835 Northeast 73rd Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8835 Northeast 73rd Court does not have units with dishwashers.

