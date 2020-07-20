8725 Countryshire Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Follow the link to schedule a viewing or register to be notified when showings begin! Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time.

We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THE NEW UPDATES!! This cute apartment building has been newly renovated and all the units are going to be brand new. New carpet, new paint, new tile and very clean. The kitchen includes a fridge, stove and dishwasher. The bedrooms have ceiling fans and carpet. The bathroom is all newly updated and very bright. Lots of natural light comes in throughout. Working with Ad Astra Property Management is simple. We do most things electronically via email and phone. You will find it easier if you have access to the internet, a smart phone/computer, and a checking account/debit card to move forward.



Applications are completed online and are a nonrefundable $35 which can be paid online at the time of applying. Your application is only considered complete once you fill out ALL of the requested information and submit your 3 most recent pay stubs along with a copy of your photo ID. If you are applying with others, your applications are only complete once all parties have submitted all of this information. All applicants are subject to credit and background checks. We do not have any owners at this time that are currently accepting section 8 housing vouchers.



Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. You can view more information on this specific property by visiting our website. 18 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement. Pets allowed with additional non-refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent rate increase for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans.



Rental Terms: Rent: $725, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $725, Available 3/20/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.