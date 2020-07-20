All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 16 2019 at 7:53 PM

8725 Countryshire Lane

8725 Countryshire Ln
Location

8725 Countryshire Ln, Kansas City, MO 64138
Park Farms

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Follow the link to schedule a viewing or register to be notified when showings begin! Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time.
https://renter.rently.com/properties/747176?source=marketing
We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THE NEW UPDATES!! This cute apartment building has been newly renovated and all the units are going to be brand new. New carpet, new paint, new tile and very clean. The kitchen includes a fridge, stove and dishwasher. The bedrooms have ceiling fans and carpet. The bathroom is all newly updated and very bright. Lots of natural light comes in throughout. Working with Ad Astra Property Management is simple. We do most things electronically via email and phone. You will find it easier if you have access to the internet, a smart phone/computer, and a checking account/debit card to move forward.

Applications are completed online and are a nonrefundable $35 which can be paid online at the time of applying. Your application is only considered complete once you fill out ALL of the requested information and submit your 3 most recent pay stubs along with a copy of your photo ID. If you are applying with others, your applications are only complete once all parties have submitted all of this information. All applicants are subject to credit and background checks. We do not have any owners at this time that are currently accepting section 8 housing vouchers.

Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. You can view more information on this specific property by visiting our website. 18 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement. Pets allowed with additional non-refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent rate increase for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans.

Rental Terms: Rent: $725, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $725, Available 3/20/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8725 Countryshire Lane have any available units?
8725 Countryshire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8725 Countryshire Lane have?
Some of 8725 Countryshire Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8725 Countryshire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8725 Countryshire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8725 Countryshire Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8725 Countryshire Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8725 Countryshire Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8725 Countryshire Lane offers parking.
Does 8725 Countryshire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8725 Countryshire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8725 Countryshire Lane have a pool?
No, 8725 Countryshire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8725 Countryshire Lane have accessible units?
No, 8725 Countryshire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8725 Countryshire Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8725 Countryshire Lane has units with dishwashers.
