8720 E 1st St

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Lease Purchase a Mobile Home.



We have several 2 and 3 bedroom Mobile Homes, ready to be fixed up.

We are happy to finance your purchase of any of our homes. We want you to be an owner.

Pad rent is $300/month, which includes mowing and trash service. You are responsible for water, gas, and electric.

You should expect to pay an additional $300/month toward the purchase of the Mobile Home, plus the materials you will need to fix up the home you will own.

The ideal candidate has handyperson skills and a take home income of 3X the $600/month payment = $1800 or more.

NO Evictions. NO drugs.

You will need proof that all utilities can be in your name. Current utilities statements and paystubs are what we are looking for, along with your government issued picture ID.

Apply on-line at www.hooverproperty.com

Application fee is a non-refundable $25

Lease Purchase a Mobile Home.



We have several 2 and 3 bedroom Mobile Homes, ready to be fixed up. We are happy to finance your purchase of any of our homes. We want you to be an owner. Pad rent is $300/month, which includes mowing and trash service. You are responsible for water, gas, and electric.

You should expect to pay an additional $300/month toward the purchase of the Mobile Home, plus the materials you will need to fix up the home you will own.



The ideal candidate has handyperson skills and a take home income of 3X the $600/month payment = $1800 or more. NO Evictions and proof that all utilities can be in your name. Current utilities statements and paystubs are what we are looking for.



Apply on-line at www.hooverproperty.com