Last updated November 23 2019 at 6:28 PM

8720 E 1st St

8720 East 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

8720 East 1st Street, Kansas City, MO 64125
Harrison

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Lease Purchase a Mobile Home.

We have several 2 and 3 bedroom Mobile Homes, ready to be fixed up.
We are happy to finance your purchase of any of our homes. We want you to be an owner.
Pad rent is $300/month, which includes mowing and trash service. You are responsible for water, gas, and electric.
You should expect to pay an additional $300/month toward the purchase of the Mobile Home, plus the materials you will need to fix up the home you will own.
The ideal candidate has handyperson skills and a take home income of 3X the $600/month payment = $1800 or more.
NO Evictions. NO drugs.
You will need proof that all utilities can be in your name. Current utilities statements and paystubs are what we are looking for, along with your government issued picture ID.
Apply on-line at www.hooverproperty.com
Application fee is a non-refundable $25
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8720 E 1st St have any available units?
8720 E 1st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8720 E 1st St currently offering any rent specials?
8720 E 1st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8720 E 1st St pet-friendly?
No, 8720 E 1st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 8720 E 1st St offer parking?
No, 8720 E 1st St does not offer parking.
Does 8720 E 1st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8720 E 1st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8720 E 1st St have a pool?
No, 8720 E 1st St does not have a pool.
Does 8720 E 1st St have accessible units?
No, 8720 E 1st St does not have accessible units.
Does 8720 E 1st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8720 E 1st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8720 E 1st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8720 E 1st St does not have units with air conditioning.

