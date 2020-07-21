All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8702 NW 82nd Terr. C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8702 NW 82nd Terr. C
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:51 PM

8702 NW 82nd Terr. C

8702 NW 82 Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8702 NW 82 Ter, Kansas City, MO 64152
Park Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Kansas City, MO North Duplex close to Park Hill High School and Zona Rosa - This North Kansas City, Missouri duplex offers 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. There is off-street parking with a one car attached garage. Central Air and Gas Furnace. Parkville High School is 2 blocks from the duplex. Pet Friendly with pet deposit and pet rent.
See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call David for Showing 913-484-4555
Rent $750.00 per Month

(RLNE5072004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8702 NW 82nd Terr. C have any available units?
8702 NW 82nd Terr. C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8702 NW 82nd Terr. C have?
Some of 8702 NW 82nd Terr. C's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8702 NW 82nd Terr. C currently offering any rent specials?
8702 NW 82nd Terr. C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8702 NW 82nd Terr. C pet-friendly?
Yes, 8702 NW 82nd Terr. C is pet friendly.
Does 8702 NW 82nd Terr. C offer parking?
Yes, 8702 NW 82nd Terr. C offers parking.
Does 8702 NW 82nd Terr. C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8702 NW 82nd Terr. C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8702 NW 82nd Terr. C have a pool?
No, 8702 NW 82nd Terr. C does not have a pool.
Does 8702 NW 82nd Terr. C have accessible units?
No, 8702 NW 82nd Terr. C does not have accessible units.
Does 8702 NW 82nd Terr. C have units with dishwashers?
No, 8702 NW 82nd Terr. C does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd
Kansas City, MO 64139
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave
Kansas City, MO 64137
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy
Kansas City, MO 64111
Yankee Hill
3430 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Raleigh Arms
3346 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKansas City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover Place
WaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
West PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary