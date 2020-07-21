8702 NW 82nd Terr. C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Kansas City, MO North Duplex close to Park Hill High School and Zona Rosa - This North Kansas City, Missouri duplex offers 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. There is off-street parking with a one car attached garage. Central Air and Gas Furnace. Parkville High School is 2 blocks from the duplex. Pet Friendly with pet deposit and pet rent.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call David for Showing 913-484-4555

Rent $750.00 per Month



