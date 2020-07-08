8701 North Chatham Avenue

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly microwave furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath is located in Park Hill School District and has so much more room than it looks from the outside! The kitchen is furnished with a refrigerator (as is), range/oven, built in microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Additional features are living room, a spacious family room, storage room, and fresh paint throughout the property. Preferably no pets but possible with approval, an additional refundable deposit of $500, and $30/mth per pet. This is part of a home association which provides mowing and snow removal. This is a non-smoking home. Please call office before submitting an application to make sure home is still available as the fees are non-refundable.

Contact us to schedule a showing.