Last updated March 13 2020 at 9:29 PM

8701 North Chatham Avenue

8701 North Chatham Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8701 North Chatham Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64154
Coves North

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath is located in Park Hill School District and has so much more room than it looks from the outside! The kitchen is furnished with a refrigerator (as is), range/oven, built in microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Additional features are living room, a spacious family room, storage room, and fresh paint throughout the property. Preferably no pets but possible with approval, an additional refundable deposit of $500, and $30/mth per pet. This is part of a home association which provides mowing and snow removal. This is a non-smoking home. Please call office before submitting an application to make sure home is still available as the fees are non-refundable.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8701 North Chatham Avenue have any available units?
8701 North Chatham Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8701 North Chatham Avenue have?
Some of 8701 North Chatham Avenue's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8701 North Chatham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8701 North Chatham Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8701 North Chatham Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8701 North Chatham Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8701 North Chatham Avenue offer parking?
No, 8701 North Chatham Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8701 North Chatham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8701 North Chatham Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8701 North Chatham Avenue have a pool?
No, 8701 North Chatham Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8701 North Chatham Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8701 North Chatham Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8701 North Chatham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8701 North Chatham Avenue has units with dishwashers.

