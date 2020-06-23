8634 Northeast 110th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This home is updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also has an island for added space. The living room has high ceilings and a gas fireplace that's perfect for the upcoming cold weather months. The master bedroom is spacious with a fan and an en suite bathroom with a bathtub. The basement area is finished with a formal laundry area. Out back, a wooden deck overlooks a spacious and fenced in backyard and the home has a 2 car garage around front. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.