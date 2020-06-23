All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:29 PM

8634 Northeast 110th Terrace

8634 Northeast 110th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8634 Northeast 110th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home is updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also has an island for added space. The living room has high ceilings and a gas fireplace that's perfect for the upcoming cold weather months. The master bedroom is spacious with a fan and an en suite bathroom with a bathtub. The basement area is finished with a formal laundry area. Out back, a wooden deck overlooks a spacious and fenced in backyard and the home has a 2 car garage around front. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8634 Northeast 110th Terrace have any available units?
8634 Northeast 110th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8634 Northeast 110th Terrace have?
Some of 8634 Northeast 110th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8634 Northeast 110th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8634 Northeast 110th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8634 Northeast 110th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8634 Northeast 110th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8634 Northeast 110th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 8634 Northeast 110th Terrace does offer parking.
Does 8634 Northeast 110th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8634 Northeast 110th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8634 Northeast 110th Terrace have a pool?
No, 8634 Northeast 110th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8634 Northeast 110th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8634 Northeast 110th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8634 Northeast 110th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8634 Northeast 110th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
