8633 Rainbow Lane

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

3 Bed 1 Bath Waldo Home - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTHS RENT!



This 3 bed 1 bath house is located near all the shopping, entertainment, and restaurants that you need!



This house has been completely renovated from the inside out. The outside has a fresh coat of paint. This house features original hardwood, new carpet, updated fixtures and more! The kitchen is updated with a new backsplash and countertop. In the kitchen, you will be equipped with a microwave, stove, dishwasher, and fridge! The backyard has a nice deck and a patio that would be great for summer BBQs!



Come see tour today! Will go quick!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*



(RLNE4868760)