Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

8633 Rainbow Lane

8633 Rainbow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8633 Rainbow Lane, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
bbq/grill
microwave
carpet
3 Bed 1 Bath Waldo Home - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTHS RENT!

This 3 bed 1 bath house is located near all the shopping, entertainment, and restaurants that you need!

This house has been completely renovated from the inside out. The outside has a fresh coat of paint. This house features original hardwood, new carpet, updated fixtures and more! The kitchen is updated with a new backsplash and countertop. In the kitchen, you will be equipped with a microwave, stove, dishwasher, and fridge! The backyard has a nice deck and a patio that would be great for summer BBQs!

Come see tour today! Will go quick!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

(RLNE4868760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8633 Rainbow Lane have any available units?
8633 Rainbow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8633 Rainbow Lane have?
Some of 8633 Rainbow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8633 Rainbow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8633 Rainbow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8633 Rainbow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8633 Rainbow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 8633 Rainbow Lane offer parking?
No, 8633 Rainbow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8633 Rainbow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8633 Rainbow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8633 Rainbow Lane have a pool?
No, 8633 Rainbow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8633 Rainbow Lane have accessible units?
No, 8633 Rainbow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8633 Rainbow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8633 Rainbow Lane has units with dishwashers.
