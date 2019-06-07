All apartments in Kansas City
8608 Euclid Avenue

8608 Euclid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8608 Euclid Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Legacy East

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bed 1 Bath house is located near restaurants, entertainment, and more! Very close to the interstate as well, great for commuters!

This house has been freshly repainted with modern fixtures installed. The living room windows bring tons of natural light, and brand new carpet! The kitchen is equipped with matching stainless steel appliances, new LTV flooring, new countertop, and much more! The bedrooms feature brand new carpet. The bathroom has new vanities, fixtures, toilets, new shower tiles.

This one is sure to go quick, so make sure you check it out today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8608 Euclid Avenue have any available units?
8608 Euclid Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8608 Euclid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8608 Euclid Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8608 Euclid Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8608 Euclid Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8608 Euclid Avenue offer parking?
No, 8608 Euclid Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8608 Euclid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8608 Euclid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8608 Euclid Avenue have a pool?
No, 8608 Euclid Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8608 Euclid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8608 Euclid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8608 Euclid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8608 Euclid Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8608 Euclid Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8608 Euclid Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
