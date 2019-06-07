8608 Euclid Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bed 1 Bath house is located near restaurants, entertainment, and more! Very close to the interstate as well, great for commuters!



This house has been freshly repainted with modern fixtures installed. The living room windows bring tons of natural light, and brand new carpet! The kitchen is equipped with matching stainless steel appliances, new LTV flooring, new countertop, and much more! The bedrooms feature brand new carpet. The bathroom has new vanities, fixtures, toilets, new shower tiles.



This one is sure to go quick, so make sure you check it out today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

Contact us to schedule a showing.