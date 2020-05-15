8601 E 92nd Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 elevator parking pool garage

Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse. This great home has 3 bedrooms upstairs and a fourth non-conforming bedroom in the partially finished basement. There is also a 3/4 bath in the basement along with storage and washer/dryer hookups. There are hardwood floors on the upper level and 1 1/2 bathrooms. This home has a large one car garage and a great yard that is fenced in the back. The back yard also has a large concrete patio. Don't miss your opportunity to see this great family home today! The requirements are that you make 3 times the rent in monthly income, have reasonable credit and good rental history. No Vouchers or Section 8. There is a $45 application fee for each adult 18 or older and the deposit is equal to 1 months rent. This home will allow pets with an additional deposit and owner approval. Don't miss out on your opportunity to call this place home. Call 816-266-4935 or email to set up a tour today!