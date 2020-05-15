All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated February 7 2020 at 5:36 PM

8601 E 92nd Ter

8601 East 92nd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8601 East 92nd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse. This great home has 3 bedrooms upstairs and a fourth non-conforming bedroom in the partially finished basement. There is also a 3/4 bath in the basement along with storage and washer/dryer hookups. There are hardwood floors on the upper level and 1 1/2 bathrooms. This home has a large one car garage and a great yard that is fenced in the back. The back yard also has a large concrete patio. Don't miss your opportunity to see this great family home today! The requirements are that you make 3 times the rent in monthly income, have reasonable credit and good rental history. No Vouchers or Section 8. There is a $45 application fee for each adult 18 or older and the deposit is equal to 1 months rent. This home will allow pets with an additional deposit and owner approval. Don't miss out on your opportunity to call this place home. Call 816-266-4935 or email to set up a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8601 E 92nd Ter have any available units?
8601 E 92nd Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8601 E 92nd Ter have?
Some of 8601 E 92nd Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8601 E 92nd Ter currently offering any rent specials?
8601 E 92nd Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8601 E 92nd Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 8601 E 92nd Ter is pet friendly.
Does 8601 E 92nd Ter offer parking?
Yes, 8601 E 92nd Ter offers parking.
Does 8601 E 92nd Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8601 E 92nd Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8601 E 92nd Ter have a pool?
Yes, 8601 E 92nd Ter has a pool.
Does 8601 E 92nd Ter have accessible units?
No, 8601 E 92nd Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 8601 E 92nd Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 8601 E 92nd Ter does not have units with dishwashers.

