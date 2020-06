Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fresh and Updated Home in Waldo - HOLIDAY RENT SPECIAL! - View, apply, and sign a lease on this great house before the end of 2019 and get ONE FREE MONTH of RENT. Ask our leasing agent for details.



This very spacious 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom home in Waldo features a brand new kitchen, fresh paint throughout, and a ton of room. Bonus family room off kitchen. Sun room plus a screened in porch off the side and back, attached garage, hardwood floors, and more!



(RLNE5143451)