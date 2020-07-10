8504 East 114th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This lovely 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home has plenty to offer. Beautiful wood floors in the living room. Kitchen and Dining area leads out to a nice back yard. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets for storage. Bedrooms are all generously sized. Basement is finished with family room so there's plenty of space to spread out. Screened in porch along with a fenced in back yard.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.