Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8504 East 114th Street

8504 East 114th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8504 East 114th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home has plenty to offer. Beautiful wood floors in the living room. Kitchen and Dining area leads out to a nice back yard. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets for storage. Bedrooms are all generously sized. Basement is finished with family room so there's plenty of space to spread out. Screened in porch along with a fenced in back yard.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8504 East 114th Street have any available units?
8504 East 114th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8504 East 114th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8504 East 114th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8504 East 114th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8504 East 114th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8504 East 114th Street offer parking?
No, 8504 East 114th Street does not offer parking.
Does 8504 East 114th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8504 East 114th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8504 East 114th Street have a pool?
No, 8504 East 114th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8504 East 114th Street have accessible units?
No, 8504 East 114th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8504 East 114th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8504 East 114th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8504 East 114th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8504 East 114th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

