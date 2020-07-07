All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8419 North East 116th South
8419 North East 116th South

8419 NE 116th St · No Longer Available
Location

8419 NE 116th St, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Enjoy this great 3 bed room beauty by kevin McClellan with Renters Warehouse! Call or text (816) 529-9960. This spacious three bedroom home is brand new and well equipped for a tenant. The spacious kitchen has an abundance of countertop and cabinet space and opens to into a beautiful great room with fire place. Three large bedrooms upstairs with large closets are accompanied by a laundry room. The master suite features double closets and an attached master bathroom with sky light. The home also includes a two car garage and a fully fenced in yard. Rent is $1600+ 7.00 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1600 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8419 North East 116th South have any available units?
8419 North East 116th South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8419 North East 116th South have?
Some of 8419 North East 116th South's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8419 North East 116th South currently offering any rent specials?
8419 North East 116th South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8419 North East 116th South pet-friendly?
Yes, 8419 North East 116th South is pet friendly.
Does 8419 North East 116th South offer parking?
Yes, 8419 North East 116th South offers parking.
Does 8419 North East 116th South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8419 North East 116th South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8419 North East 116th South have a pool?
No, 8419 North East 116th South does not have a pool.
Does 8419 North East 116th South have accessible units?
No, 8419 North East 116th South does not have accessible units.
Does 8419 North East 116th South have units with dishwashers?
No, 8419 North East 116th South does not have units with dishwashers.

