8419 North East 116th South

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities on-site laundry garage pet friendly

Enjoy this great 3 bed room beauty by kevin McClellan with Renters Warehouse! Call or text (816) 529-9960. This spacious three bedroom home is brand new and well equipped for a tenant. The spacious kitchen has an abundance of countertop and cabinet space and opens to into a beautiful great room with fire place. Three large bedrooms upstairs with large closets are accompanied by a laundry room. The master suite features double closets and an attached master bathroom with sky light. The home also includes a two car garage and a fully fenced in yard. Rent is $1600+ 7.00 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1600 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.