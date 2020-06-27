Amenities
8410 Summit Available 08/23/19 Completely Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in Waldo - This Waldo Home offers a renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath in the heart of Waldo. Floors refinished throughout the house with a brand new kitchen and all new appliances. Large backyard and private drive available. Pets accepted with additional deposit of $200 and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.
See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com
Call Laurie for Showing. 913-206-0372
Rent is $1,295.00 Per Month
(RLNE3516165)