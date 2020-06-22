All apartments in Kansas City
8410 Euclid Avenue
8410 Euclid Avenue

8410 Euclid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8410 Euclid Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
You really must come and see this beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bath rental home located just off E. 85th St. close to Legacy Park and easy access to Hwy 71!

Featuring stunning hardwood flooring throughout the home, a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new countertops as well as new fixtures.

This home has 3 great sized bedrooms and a full unfinished basement, perfect for additional storage. Make sure to check out the completely remodeled bathroom as well!

This one is sure to go quick, make sure you schedule your tour today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

Voepel Property Management
www.rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8410 Euclid Avenue have any available units?
8410 Euclid Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8410 Euclid Avenue have?
Some of 8410 Euclid Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8410 Euclid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8410 Euclid Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8410 Euclid Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8410 Euclid Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8410 Euclid Avenue offer parking?
No, 8410 Euclid Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8410 Euclid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8410 Euclid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8410 Euclid Avenue have a pool?
No, 8410 Euclid Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8410 Euclid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8410 Euclid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8410 Euclid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8410 Euclid Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
