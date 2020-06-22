8410 Euclid Avenue

Amenities

You really must come and see this beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bath rental home located just off E. 85th St. close to Legacy Park and easy access to Hwy 71!



Featuring stunning hardwood flooring throughout the home, a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new countertops as well as new fixtures.



This home has 3 great sized bedrooms and a full unfinished basement, perfect for additional storage. Make sure to check out the completely remodeled bathroom as well!



This one is sure to go quick, make sure you schedule your tour today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



Voepel Property Management

www.rentalskc.com

(816) 405-4845

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.