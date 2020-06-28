All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

8303 Lydia Ave

8303 Lydia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8303 Lydia Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bed, 1 bath home in KC - 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Kansas City! Upon entering you are inside the spacious living room that leads straight into the kitchen and back room that leads out to the back yard. There is one bedroom off the living room that leads to a hallway to the remaining bedrooms and one bathroom. There is a very large yard that has fencing but is not completely fenced in. This home also includes a detached garage. This home is voucher accepting.

Additional Information:
*Pets welcomed for an additional $250 non-refundable pet deposit and an additional $25/pet added to monthly rent
*No smoking inside the property
*Tenant is responsible for all utilities
*Tenant is responsible for all lawn care
*Washer/dryer hookups provided but no machines

(RLNE5072273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8303 Lydia Ave have any available units?
8303 Lydia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8303 Lydia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8303 Lydia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8303 Lydia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8303 Lydia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8303 Lydia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8303 Lydia Ave offers parking.
Does 8303 Lydia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8303 Lydia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8303 Lydia Ave have a pool?
No, 8303 Lydia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8303 Lydia Ave have accessible units?
No, 8303 Lydia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8303 Lydia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8303 Lydia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8303 Lydia Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8303 Lydia Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
