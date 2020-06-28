8303 Lydia Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage

3 bed, 1 bath home in KC - 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Kansas City! Upon entering you are inside the spacious living room that leads straight into the kitchen and back room that leads out to the back yard. There is one bedroom off the living room that leads to a hallway to the remaining bedrooms and one bathroom. There is a very large yard that has fencing but is not completely fenced in. This home also includes a detached garage. This home is voucher accepting.



*Pets welcomed for an additional $250 non-refundable pet deposit and an additional $25/pet added to monthly rent

*No smoking inside the property

*Tenant is responsible for all utilities

*Tenant is responsible for all lawn care

*Washer/dryer hookups provided but no machines



