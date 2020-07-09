825 1/2 Westport Road

Amenities

Have you ever dreamed of living above a Westport business?! Here it is!!!

Take your personal staircase up to your beautiful open concept two bedroom, 2 bathroom unit!

Look up and see the spectacular skylight!

This fully furnished immaculate remodel includes beautiful new flooring throughout main areas, exposed brick, new lighting and huge windows!

It is available unfurnished as well for a lower monthly price of $1,450.00.

Kitchen boasts stunning white cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.

Fully equipped kitchen includes refrigerator, oven/range, microwave and dishwasher!

Two good size bedrooms have beautiful flooring and nice size closets.

Both bathrooms have fantastic floor tile, beautiful vanities, and subway tiled showers.

Unit comes with full size Washer/Dryer.

Tenants pay gas and electric.

No pets please.

Hurry now, come take a look before it's gone!