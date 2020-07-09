All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
825 1/2 Westport Road
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:39 AM

825 1/2 Westport Road

825 1/2 Westport Rd · No Longer Available
Location

825 1/2 Westport Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111
Old Westport

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Have you ever dreamed of living above a Westport business?! Here it is!!!
Take your personal staircase up to your beautiful open concept two bedroom, 2 bathroom unit!
Look up and see the spectacular skylight!
This fully furnished immaculate remodel includes beautiful new flooring throughout main areas, exposed brick, new lighting and huge windows!
It is available unfurnished as well for a lower monthly price of $1,450.00.
Kitchen boasts stunning white cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Fully equipped kitchen includes refrigerator, oven/range, microwave and dishwasher!
Two good size bedrooms have beautiful flooring and nice size closets.
Both bathrooms have fantastic floor tile, beautiful vanities, and subway tiled showers.
Unit comes with full size Washer/Dryer.
Tenants pay gas and electric.
No pets please.
Hurry now, come take a look before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 1/2 Westport Road have any available units?
825 1/2 Westport Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 1/2 Westport Road have?
Some of 825 1/2 Westport Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 1/2 Westport Road currently offering any rent specials?
825 1/2 Westport Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 1/2 Westport Road pet-friendly?
No, 825 1/2 Westport Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 825 1/2 Westport Road offer parking?
No, 825 1/2 Westport Road does not offer parking.
Does 825 1/2 Westport Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 825 1/2 Westport Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 1/2 Westport Road have a pool?
No, 825 1/2 Westport Road does not have a pool.
Does 825 1/2 Westport Road have accessible units?
No, 825 1/2 Westport Road does not have accessible units.
Does 825 1/2 Westport Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 1/2 Westport Road has units with dishwashers.

