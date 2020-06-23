8216 Main Street

Amenities
You really must come and check out this adorable 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home located in the south Waldo neighborhood of Kansas City. This home has a ton to offer any tenant! Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring, large windows with tons of natural light, and a great spacious layout.
The kitchen has been nicely updated with granite countertops, beautiful backsplash tile, and newer stainless steel appliances. There are 2 Bedrooms located on the main level of the home along with the main bathroom. Upstairs you will find an additional bedroom with a half bath.
This home also features a full unfinished basement/garage space with washer and dryer included!
Make sure you add this to your list of must-see properties today!
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
