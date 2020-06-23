All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
8216 Main Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8216 Main Street

8216 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

8216 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
You really must come and check out this adorable 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home located in the south Waldo neighborhood of Kansas City. This home has a ton to offer any tenant! Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring, large windows with tons of natural light, and a great spacious layout.

The kitchen has been nicely updated with granite countertops, beautiful backsplash tile, and newer stainless steel appliances. There are 2 Bedrooms located on the main level of the home along with the main bathroom. Upstairs you will find an additional bedroom with a half bath.

This home also features a full unfinished basement/garage space with washer and dryer included!

Make sure you add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

Voepel Property Management
www.rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8216 Main Street have any available units?
8216 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8216 Main Street have?
Some of 8216 Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8216 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
8216 Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8216 Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8216 Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 8216 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 8216 Main Street does offer parking.
Does 8216 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8216 Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8216 Main Street have a pool?
No, 8216 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 8216 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 8216 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8216 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8216 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
