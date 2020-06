Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Nice 3 bedroom home in Marlborough Heights Neighborhood - Recently remodeled 3 bedroom house with new carpeting throughoutt. Kitchen features beautiful stainless steel appliances, along with off street parking. Minutes away from Ward Parkway shopping and dinning. Near all major highways whether you work in KS or MO. This property will not last. No housing vouchers will be accepted.Contact us today to make this house your new home!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5028905)