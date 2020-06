Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony air conditioning carpet range refrigerator

Beautiful 4BR/1BA ranch style home for rent. This home features new laminated flooring and carpet throughout, kitchen cabinets have also been freshly painted. Laundry room is on the main level, the home also includes an attic fan. This house also consist of a large, open and airy family room with a wood burning stove. Huge fenced backyard that will be great for entertaining. Call today for more information. Thank you!