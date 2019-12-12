All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 1 2019 at 1:18 PM

8107 Olive Street

8107 Olive Street · No Longer Available
Location

8107 Olive Street, Kansas City, MO 64132
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom home has many recent updates, including new paint, carpet, light fixtures, kitchen and more! Center District and located on a quiet, dead end street. Washer and dryer hookups and an unfinished basement. There is a deck on the rear of the house. Yes, it is boarded up as it has been in rehab and will stay boarded until rented. Mechanicals and kitchen appliances placed at move in.

NO Vouchers

$50 app fee
$625 rent / $600 deposit
$250 pet fee, inquire within

*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8107 Olive Street have any available units?
8107 Olive Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8107 Olive Street have?
Some of 8107 Olive Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8107 Olive Street currently offering any rent specials?
8107 Olive Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8107 Olive Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8107 Olive Street is pet friendly.
Does 8107 Olive Street offer parking?
No, 8107 Olive Street does not offer parking.
Does 8107 Olive Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8107 Olive Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8107 Olive Street have a pool?
No, 8107 Olive Street does not have a pool.
Does 8107 Olive Street have accessible units?
No, 8107 Olive Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8107 Olive Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8107 Olive Street does not have units with dishwashers.
