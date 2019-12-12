8107 Olive Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2 bedroom home has many recent updates, including new paint, carpet, light fixtures, kitchen and more! Center District and located on a quiet, dead end street. Washer and dryer hookups and an unfinished basement. There is a deck on the rear of the house. Yes, it is boarded up as it has been in rehab and will stay boarded until rented. Mechanicals and kitchen appliances placed at move in.



NO Vouchers



$50 app fee

$625 rent / $600 deposit

$250 pet fee, inquire within



*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.