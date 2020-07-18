All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

8107 E 91ST Terrace

8107 East 91st Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8107 East 91st Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious House with large back yard and deck! - Property Id: 286360

Schedule a showing here: https://forms.gle/LRDZCZ4Hc99hL8F58

Spacious House with large back yard and deck!
8107 E 91ST Terrace Kansas City, MO, 64138

Description
Check out this newly remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath that is available for rent! 1 car garage!

All individuals are encouraged and welcome to apply.
Minimum Standards for Tenant Approval:
Applicant must have current photo identification and a valid social security number.
Applicant's monthly household income must exceed three times the rent. All income must be from a verifiable source. Unverifiable income will not be considered.
Applicants must receive positive references from all previous landlords.
Applicant may not have any evictions or unpaid judgments from previous landlords.
Applicant must exhibit a responsible financial life.
A background check will be conducted on all applicants over 18. Applicant's background must exhibit a pattern of responsibility.
Applicant must be a non-smoker.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286360
Property Id 286360

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5904077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8107 E 91ST Terrace have any available units?
8107 E 91ST Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8107 E 91ST Terrace have?
Some of 8107 E 91ST Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8107 E 91ST Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8107 E 91ST Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8107 E 91ST Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 8107 E 91ST Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 8107 E 91ST Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 8107 E 91ST Terrace offers parking.
Does 8107 E 91ST Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8107 E 91ST Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8107 E 91ST Terrace have a pool?
No, 8107 E 91ST Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8107 E 91ST Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8107 E 91ST Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8107 E 91ST Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8107 E 91ST Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
