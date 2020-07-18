Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal garage recently renovated carpet range

Spacious House with large back yard and deck! - Property Id: 286360



Schedule a showing here: https://forms.gle/LRDZCZ4Hc99hL8F58



8107 E 91ST Terrace Kansas City, MO, 64138



Description

Check out this newly remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath that is available for rent! 1 car garage!



All individuals are encouraged and welcome to apply.

Minimum Standards for Tenant Approval:

Applicant must have current photo identification and a valid social security number.

Applicant's monthly household income must exceed three times the rent. All income must be from a verifiable source. Unverifiable income will not be considered.

Applicants must receive positive references from all previous landlords.

Applicant may not have any evictions or unpaid judgments from previous landlords.

Applicant must exhibit a responsible financial life.

A background check will be conducted on all applicants over 18. Applicant's background must exhibit a pattern of responsibility.

Applicant must be a non-smoker.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286360

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5904077)