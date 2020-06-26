All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8101 Northeast San Rafael Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

8101 Northeast San Rafael Drive

8101 Northeast San Rafael Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8101 Northeast San Rafael Drive, Kansas City, MO 64119
Gracemor-randolph Corners

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to this well maintained home in Randolph Corners! Convenient location is close to everything (you can walk
to Worlds of Fun)! Huge great room, 4 generous bedrooms, 2 full baths plus finished basement allow plenty of space for everyone. Large kitchen with tons of storage, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Spacious Dining room makes for easy entertaining. Beautiful corner lot with mature trees make this house a real home!
"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8101 Northeast San Rafael Drive have any available units?
8101 Northeast San Rafael Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8101 Northeast San Rafael Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8101 Northeast San Rafael Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8101 Northeast San Rafael Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8101 Northeast San Rafael Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8101 Northeast San Rafael Drive offer parking?
No, 8101 Northeast San Rafael Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8101 Northeast San Rafael Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8101 Northeast San Rafael Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8101 Northeast San Rafael Drive have a pool?
No, 8101 Northeast San Rafael Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8101 Northeast San Rafael Drive have accessible units?
No, 8101 Northeast San Rafael Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8101 Northeast San Rafael Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8101 Northeast San Rafael Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8101 Northeast San Rafael Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8101 Northeast San Rafael Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
