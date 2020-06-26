8101 Northeast San Rafael Drive

Amenities

Welcome to this well maintained home in Randolph Corners! Convenient location is close to everything (you can walk

to Worlds of Fun)! Huge great room, 4 generous bedrooms, 2 full baths plus finished basement allow plenty of space for everyone. Large kitchen with tons of storage, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Spacious Dining room makes for easy entertaining. Beautiful corner lot with mature trees make this house a real home!

"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

