8022 Charlotte Street

This property is newly remodeled and is simply stunning!



Featuring 2 Bedroom 1 Bath, brand new weathered wood flooring, fresh paint and updated light fixtures! You will be truly amazed at the beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, brand new stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and undermount sink!



This home is on a large lot with mature trees and spacious backyard with patio! There is also ample storage space in the garage and basement, along with washer dryer hookups!



