All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8022 Charlotte Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8022 Charlotte Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8022 Charlotte Street

8022 Charlotte Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Waldo
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8022 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Waldo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
This property is newly remodeled and is simply stunning!

Featuring 2 Bedroom 1 Bath, brand new weathered wood flooring, fresh paint and updated light fixtures! You will be truly amazed at the beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, brand new stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and undermount sink!

This home is on a large lot with mature trees and spacious backyard with patio! There is also ample storage space in the garage and basement, along with washer dryer hookups!

*information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8022 Charlotte Street have any available units?
8022 Charlotte Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8022 Charlotte Street have?
Some of 8022 Charlotte Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8022 Charlotte Street currently offering any rent specials?
8022 Charlotte Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8022 Charlotte Street pet-friendly?
No, 8022 Charlotte Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 8022 Charlotte Street offer parking?
Yes, 8022 Charlotte Street offers parking.
Does 8022 Charlotte Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8022 Charlotte Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8022 Charlotte Street have a pool?
No, 8022 Charlotte Street does not have a pool.
Does 8022 Charlotte Street have accessible units?
No, 8022 Charlotte Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8022 Charlotte Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8022 Charlotte Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr
Kansas City, MO 64154
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
Kenwood
615 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Raleigh Arms
3346 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary