8007 East 117th Place

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

This split level home was recently remolded and features multiple levels, brand new stainless steel appliances, updated modern fixtures throughout, as well as new flooring. Includes a basement garage and fenced yard. Conveniently located at the end of a quiet street. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.